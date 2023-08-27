CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which represents people in telecommunications, media, health care, tech and various other industries, has established a new four-year contract with Frontier Communications, effecting workers in West Virginia and Ashburn, Va.

Approximately 1,400 CWA-represented workers are expected to receive a significant wage increase and existing job security language will be preserved along with health and welfare benefits, according to a CWA release. The contract also has Frontier committing to the creation of new jobs and a long-term work at home agreement.

“The Frontier bargaining team did an excellent job in the face of intense pressure from the company for concessions on post-Medicare retiree benefits. They negotiated a contract that remains the best at Frontier and one of the best in the telecommunications industry,” Mike Davis, vice president of CWA District 2-13, said.

A contract ratification vote will be held sometime in the coming weeks.