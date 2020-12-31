Community Care of West Virginia issues statement regarding COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind. Region hospitals are providing shots to frontline healthcare workers as the vaccine is being initially distributed in the area. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Community Care of West Virginia released a statement on Thursday detailing its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, as agencies across the state work to vaccinated the most vulnerable West Virginians.

Below is CCWV’s full statement, in which they detail their rollout plan for the limited amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine that they presently have available:

Community Care of West Virginia is assisting in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in our service area, but we wish to emphasize the limited number presently available. Across our fifteen health center locations, Community Care of West Virginia has been provided a small number of vaccine doses to date for existing patients over the age of 80 who will be contacted directly to schedule vaccinations.

As more come available, further existing patients in that age group will be notified and scheduled.

Additionally, Community Care of West Virginia will administer the 100 doses of vaccine that the Buckhannon Upshur Health Department was provided. That will take place on Tuesday, January 5th and presently all slots have already been filled for that day.

As more information comes available on future supplies, we will keep our patients and the public up to date.

Vaccines may be limited, but masks are not. Please continue to wear a mask in public, maintain distances of at least six feet from persons outside your household and wash your hands frequently.

Please check www.communitycarewv.com for more information as it becomes available.