Community shines light on HHHS graduate’s life

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – Suddenly losing a fellow teammate, friend or family member is a tough situation. According to those who live in the Elkview community, 18-year-old Frank Early was all that and much more.

The person that Frank was, always laughing, joking around and I know if he was here, he’d be laughing at us right now for crying. Natalie Stricker, Frank Early’s friend

West Virginia State Police confirmed the death of Early following a single-car crash Friday night. The accident happened on Garrett’s Bend Road in Griffithsville, West Virginia.

Early was traveling westbound when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Elkview residents surrounded the old HHHS football field with candles in-hand. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Early was a recent Herbert Hoover High School (HHHS) graduate and was a member of the football and basketball team. His family, friends and teammates were all in attendance during his candlelight vigil on Sunday.

A large crowd here for the candlelight vigil at the old Herbert Hoover High School football field for 18-year-old Frank Early who tragically lost his life on Friday.



Those in attendance said he will be remembered for so much more than just being a student-athlete at HHHS.

We’re just such a small community, but this just shows that in times that we need it, it comes together. Brianna Hill, Frank Early’s friend

The candlelight vigil featured a moment of silence and a prayer for Early’s family. The legacy of his life will always hold a special place in the heart of his Elkview community.