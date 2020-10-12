Concealed carry recognition affirmed between West Virginia and 11 other states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has affirmed concealed carry recognition with Kentucky, Virginia and nine other states.



This means Kentucky and Virginia will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses issued to West Virginians who are age 21 and older. Kentucky additionally recognizes provisional licenses for West Virginians 18 to 20, according to a press release.



“Many West Virginians choose to exercise their Second Amendment rights, and this helps them rest assured that their license will be recognized when they travel outside the Mountain State,” Morrisey said. “We hope to continue this recognition for many years to come.”



Each year, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office engages in discussions with every state to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses and explores the potential for expansion, the office explained.



In addition to Kentucky and Virginia, the Attorney General’s Office also recently affirmed concealed carry reciprocity or recognition with Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming.



More announcements are expected as the Attorney General anticipates all existing concealed carry recognitions to continue or be enhanced as the annual discussions progress, the release states. See a full list of states online.



Recognition in Virginia, Iowa, Nebraska and New Mexico is limited to concealed carry licenses issued to adults age 21 and older. Those states do not recognize West Virginia’s provisional licenses as issued to ages 18 to 20—a matter consistent with past years, the office said.



Provisional licenses are recognized in Alabama, Indiana, Montana, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming, as well as Kentucky.



Concealed carry recognition with numerous other states remains active during this process, according to the release.



Recognition from these states underscores the benefit of having a concealed carry license, as many states that allow West Virginians to carry concealed within their borders do so only on the basis of the person having a West Virginia concealed carry license, the office explained.



Anyone wishing to obtain a concealed handgun license can do so by contacting the local sheriff’s office.