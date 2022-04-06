CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There are growing concerns that the U.S. could see another spike in COVID-19 cases. This comes after a sharp decline in cases in our region and across the nation. A lot of people thought we were on the verge of putting COVID behind us, but maybe not so fast.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his COVID-19 task force are keeping a close watch on the numbers, which continue to trend well. West Virginia only had 107 new cases Wednesday and had fewer than 300 active cases on Tuesday,

But a report and map in the New York Times is raising concerns. There are 12 areas in the U.S. now considered hot spots, and two of them are in neighboring Kentucky and Virginia.

“It’s really and important moment for our state and for people in these surrounding areas, to take heed and to protect themselves. And by doing that, protect all of us,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Health care leaders are again urging people to get vaccinated, and people over age 50 and those who are immune-compromised should get booster shots. The United Kingdom is seeing a sharp spike in cases, and past surges there have spread to the U.S.

Obviously there is a lot of interstate travel between West Virginia, and Kentucky and Virginia. Today health care workers urged people to wear face mask in crowds and wash hands often if you are going to those two states.