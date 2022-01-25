Concord University planning 150th birthday celebration

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVNS) – Known as the ‘Campus Beautiful’, Concord University in southern West Virginia will be celebrating its 150th birthday or sesquicentennial in 2022.

Concord University, located in Athens, West Virginia, has been a beloved school in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia since 1872. To celebrate the anniversary, the school has planned both a special celebration for Founder’s Day, as well as additional activities for this year’s President’s Ball.

The President’s Ball will be on Feb. 26. The night will include more than just a formal dinner, with dinner being served at 5:30 P.M. and more to follow. President Kendra Boggess’ presentation of her Presidential Excellence Awards will be after the dinner is served. To end the night, a live band will be performing at 7:30 P.M. The West Virginia Photobooth company will be present for photos with props afterward.

The general admission price for dinner and dancing is $45, or $20 for dancing only. You can also choose to “Send a Student” to the President’s Ball, giving a Concord Student the opportunity to attend at no cost to them.

On Concord’s Founders’ Day, February 28, the campus community will be invited to the main

theater of the Alexander Fine Arts Center at 3 p.m. for a special presentation honoring 150 Years

of Concord. The school will have its own birthday cake to follow. This event is open to the public and free of charge.

Face masks or face coverings are required for all individuals while in university facilities,

regardless of vaccination status. For all information related to Concord University’s sesquicentennial, visit concord.edu/150