Congressman Mooney introduces bill to provide additional funding for Corridor H

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Congressman Alex Mooney has introduced a bill that would provide additional funding to Corridor H.

Mooney introduced H.R. 4896, which is the Advancing Infrastructure Development in Appalachia Act or the AID in Appalachia Act. Senator Shelley Moore Capito introduced the companion Senate bill S. 2271 on July 25, 2019.

“Finishing the final stretch of Corridor H is a top priority and I am optimistic that this innovative and bipartisan approach will provide the necessary funding to get it built. This bill is a real winwin situation for West Virginia and other states that no longer have a use for their Appalachian highway funding but whom have other transportation infrastructure needs.

I am very pleased to be part of a solution to ensure West Virginia gets access to more transportation funding. I will continue to work with Senator Capito and my other colleagues in the West Virginia Delegation on this important issue,” said Congressman Alex Mooney.

This bill will allow West Virginia to get a transfer of funds from states that are not spending their related funds in return for unrestricted TIFIA (Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act) transportation grant funds that can be used for any project.

“The Corridor H Highway Authority is excited about Congressman Mooney’s legislation that would provide an additional funding stream for Corridor H. These are the exact types of funding sources and creative thinking necessary to complete Corridor H as quickly as possible. The economic development opportunities being created with every constructed mile is evident. We fully expect those opportunities will continue to grow as we get closer to full completion,” said Robbie Morris, Chairman, Corridor H Highway Authority.

This exchange of funds will make a large dent in the almost $800 million in funding still needed to finish the project.