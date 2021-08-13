Congresswoman Miller celebrates the opening of a new drug recovery center

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — State and local officials were joined by Congresswoman Carol Miller to celebrate the opening of a new recovery center in Comfort, W.Va.

The location is an expansion of Lotus Recovery Centers, an organization that treats people dealing with substance abuse. What was once a Comfort Motel has been converted into a full-service residential treatment facility.

Officials hope that the new location will aid in West Virginia’s fight against the ongoing opioid crises.

“Here in West Virginia, we’re a family. We help each other through hard times, and when we see a neighbor struggling, we do what we can to help them get back on their feet,” Congresswoman Miller said “That West Virginia value is exemplified at Lotus Recovery Centers. As we work together at the state, local, and federal level to combat the drug crisis and help those in recovery, I know this facility will serve as a beacon of hope for southern West Virginia.”

