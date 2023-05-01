CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia consumers are being warned about a Medicare scam that is stealing personal and sensitive information from card holders.

According to a release from the West Virginia Attorney General’s office, “scammers are known to pose as a Medicare representative or an affiliate and ask for bank account, credit card, Medicare and/or Social Security information, and in some instances seek payment for the consumer’s newly issued Medicare card.”

The scammers will typically tell the person that they need a new Medicare card or need to turn in their paper card for a plastic one. Scammers may also tell the person that there is an issue with their Medicare number. The goal in either case is to receive sensitive information from the person.

“Always remember Medicare already has all the information about participants. Should Medicare require additional information, they will send a letter telling the participant what specific government agency they should contact to provide it,” the release said.

The scam emerged after the distribution of new Medicare cards in 2018, which use a beneficiary number as a replacement for the recipient’s Social Security number.

According to the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division, at least five West Virginians have reportedly fallen for the scam.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the senior services and elder abuse hotline at 304-558-1155 or HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov. You can also subscribe to receive scam alerts here.