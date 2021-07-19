Continued rains cause more of roadway to slip in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just three weeks ago, a bad road slip opened in Mason County.

A road slip in the Mountain State is going from bad to worse… coming up at 5:00 @WOWK13News I’ll show you what local officials and drivers have to say about it pic.twitter.com/WREzEUibYO — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) July 19, 2021

Now, after even more heavy rainfall, the situation has gotten visibly worse.

“Nobody expected for it to happen, but it makes you wonder about other places that you’re driving over,” said Arnold Marcum of Mason County.

The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department (FVFD) arrived at the initial road slip weeks ago.

“They had partial road slippage, the hill was gone, we directed traffic till DOH [Division of Highways] got there,” said Chief Stephen Holley of FVFD.

Now, the scene is different — more and more of the road is dropping away.

“A few feet, I would say a few feet…It has slipped away more, it’s almost to the yellow line on the road, and it will continue to do so with the rain that we get,” Chief Holley said.

Local officials are concerned about what could happen if this road slip doesn’t get fixed soon.

“If it continues, and gets worse, it could get into the other lane. Hopefully, it don’t,” Chief Holley said. “Because that would mean the road would have to close.”

Local drivers said they aren’t hopeful it will get fixed anytime soon, after experiencing road slips on the same route, which they said took a long time to fix.

“It was a couple years before they done anything on the other one; it’s cheaper to put up a little light and say stop here and wait on somebody than it is to fix it,” Marcum said.

“It’s wear and tear on our vehicles every day like I say, and it’s just like nobody cares anymore,” said Mike Hoover of Mason County.

The one things drivers and officials agree on?

“Hopefully the Department of Highways will get on it and get it fixed before it causes any more issues,” Chief Holley said.

An engineer with the West Virginia Division of Highways said they have begun working on repair designs and should have those finalized within the next ten days. After that, they will have to figure out who will actually do the repairing—either state forces or a contractor.

In the meantime, local officials urge drivers to be cautious around the area.