Controversial basketball comments from Governor Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For many years, Governor Jim Justice has coached the girls basketball team at Greenbrier East High School. Tuesday night during a game against Woodrow Wilson High School, there were some tensions between players, coaches and fans, and the Wilson team left the court. Coach Justice told the Beckley Register-Herald newspaper, quote: “They’re a bunch of thugs. the whole team left the bench, the coach is in a fight, they walked off the floor, they called the game.” At the capitol people in both parties said Justice was out of bounds:

“Well high school sports is certainly no place for name-calling, especially being demeaning to children. So I am hopeful that this will be a learning experience for everybody, for all the adults involved, including the governor,” said Del. Cindy Lavender-Bowe, (D) Greenbrier.

“It was a a poor choice of words at best. And it’s offensive to have someone who’s supposed to be a leader, in a position to be making those kind of comments,” said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh.

And the controversy renewed criticism of Governor Justice for continuing to live in Lewisburg, instead of living at the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston.

“Oh well, if he was where he was supposed to be, and that is down here during session, it would have never happened. But he’s decided to put the people of the state secondary, to his basketball team that he’s coaching,” said former Del. Mike Folk, (R) Candidate for WV Governor.

The State police did cite one of the Woodrow Wilson coaches for obstructing an officer during the incident.

“There many people at the Capitol, on both sides of the aisle, who think the solution to this whole problem is for the Governor to simply apologize,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.