Counties in West Virginia where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

(STACKER)—It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia where people spend the highest percentage of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from West Virginia
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Ritchie County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 69.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 11.8%
– Total occupied households: 4,049
– Median household income: $43,577
– Median monthly housing cost: $400
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#49. Tyler County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.9%
– Total occupied households: 3,207
– Median household income: $43,087
– Median monthly housing cost: $410
Canva
#48. Tucker County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.2%
– Total occupied households: 3,142
– Median household income: $49,118
– Median monthly housing cost: $481
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Calhoun County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 11.2%
– Total occupied households: 2,826
– Median household income: $38,382
– Median monthly housing cost: $376
Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Mason County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.5%
– Total occupied households: 11,034
– Median household income: $46,078
– Median monthly housing cost: $464
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in West Virginia
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Taylor County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.7%
– Total occupied households: 6,614
– Median household income: $48,578
– Median monthly housing cost: $494
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Pendleton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.3%
– Total occupied households: 3,174
– Median household income: $42,312
– Median monthly housing cost: $431
OZinOH // Flickr
#43. Wetzel County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.8%
– Total occupied households: 5,762
– Median household income: $43,107
– Median monthly housing cost: $440
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#42. Brooke County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.9%
– Total occupied households: 9,805
– Median household income: $51,496
– Median monthly housing cost: $533
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Lincoln County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.8%
– Total occupied households: 8,208
– Median household income: $42,345
– Median monthly housing cost: $442
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in West Virginia
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Preston County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 12,429
– Median household income: $51,888
– Median monthly housing cost: $548
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Clay County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.1%
– Total occupied households: 3,274
– Median household income: $35,024
– Median monthly housing cost: $374
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Webster County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.9%
– Total occupied households: 3,781
– Median household income: $34,927
– Median monthly housing cost: $383
jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Pocahontas County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%
– Total occupied households: 3,530
– Median household income: $41,882
– Median monthly housing cost: $468
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Braxton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.6%
– Total occupied households: 5,624
– Median household income: $41,466
– Median monthly housing cost: $468
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Marshall County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 62.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.5%
– Total occupied households: 12,308
– Median household income: $48,557
– Median monthly housing cost: $552
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jackson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.2%
– Total occupied households: 11,334
– Median household income: $47,837
– Median monthly housing cost: $554
Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons
#33. McDowell County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.6%
– Total occupied households: 7,607
– Median household income: $27,682
– Median monthly housing cost: $323
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Nicholas County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.8%
– Total occupied households: 10,069
– Median household income: $40,086
– Median monthly housing cost: $477
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Roane County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.5%
– Total occupied households: 5,562
– Median household income: $37,373
– Median monthly housing cost: $445
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Harrison County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 62.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.7%
– Total occupied households: 27,098
– Median household income: $53,022
– Median monthly housing cost: $635
Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons
#29. Ohio County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.4%
– Total occupied households: 17,193
– Median household income: $50,584
– Median monthly housing cost: $606
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Boone County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 8,932
– Median household income: $40,739
– Median monthly housing cost: $494
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Grant County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.6%
– Total occupied households: 4,607
– Median household income: $42,216
– Median monthly housing cost: $514
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Summers County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.5%
– Total occupied households: 5,566
– Median household income: $38,187
– Median monthly housing cost: $465
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Lewis County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 6,574
– Median household income: $39,908
– Median monthly housing cost: $492
Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Barbour County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%
– Total occupied households: 6,324
– Median household income: $38,459
– Median monthly housing cost: $486
Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Putnam County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 21,613
– Median household income: $60,097
– Median monthly housing cost: $764
Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Monroe County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.4%
– Total occupied households: 5,718
– Median household income: $38,540
– Median monthly housing cost: $492
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Mineral County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.7%
– Total occupied households: 10,916
– Median household income: $49,936
– Median monthly housing cost: $639
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Marion County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.6%
– Total occupied households: 22,926
– Median household income: $50,305
– Median monthly housing cost: $644
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Hancock County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.1%
– Total occupied households: 12,678
– Median household income: $45,763
– Median monthly housing cost: $586
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Fayette County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%
– Total occupied households: 17,441
– Median household income: $41,394
– Median monthly housing cost: $537
Canva
#17. Mingo County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.5%
– Total occupied households: 10,501
– Median household income: $32,764
– Median monthly housing cost: $426
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Randolph County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 11,135
– Median household income: $43,320
– Median monthly housing cost: $574
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Mercer County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.8%
– Total occupied households: 25,216
– Median household income: $40,784
– Median monthly housing cost: $556
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Raleigh County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.8%
– Total occupied households: 31,203
– Median household income: $43,748
– Median monthly housing cost: $598
Canva
#13. Wood County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.1%
– Total occupied households: 35,488
– Median household income: $47,321
– Median monthly housing cost: $647
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Upshur County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.8%
– Total occupied households: 9,713
– Median household income: $40,322
– Median monthly housing cost: $554
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Hampshire County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%
– Total occupied households: 9,288
– Median household income: $47,857
– Median monthly housing cost: $658
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Logan County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.7%
– Total occupied households: 13,816
– Median household income: $36,168
– Median monthly housing cost: $507
O Palsson // Flickr
#9. Kanawha County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.5%
– Total occupied households: 79,070
– Median household income: $46,639
– Median monthly housing cost: $656
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Greenbrier County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.1%
– Total occupied households: 15,188
– Median household income: $40,200
– Median monthly housing cost: $568
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Wayne County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.3%
– Total occupied households: 15,124
– Median household income: $37,988
– Median monthly housing cost: $544
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Hardy County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%
– Total occupied households: 5,674
– Median household income: $47,438
– Median monthly housing cost: $688
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Morgan County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.1%
– Total occupied households: 7,185
– Median household income: $51,745
– Median monthly housing cost: $763
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Monongalia County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.2%
– Total occupied households: 39,466
– Median household income: $52,455
– Median monthly housing cost: $817
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Jefferson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 20,891
– Median household income: $80,430
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,265
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Berkeley County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 44,221
– Median household income: $62,515
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,049
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Cabell County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.9%
– Total occupied households: 39,064
– Median household income: $40,028
– Median monthly housing cost: $683