(STACKER)—As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In West Virginia, 38.6% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Barbour County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 5.9% (970 fully vaccinated)
— 84.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 8.0% (271 fully vaccinated)
— 88.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (32 total deaths)
— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,215 (1,515 total cases)
— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#49. Upshur County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 7.7% (1,863 fully vaccinated)
— 80.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 13.7% (692 fully vaccinated)
— 80.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (34 total deaths)
— 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,169 (1,975 total cases)
— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#48. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 8.7% (4,851 fully vaccinated)
— 77.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 15.1% (1,673 fully vaccinated)
— 78.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (52 total deaths)
— 42.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,311 (4,660 total cases)
— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#47. Ohio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 9.0% (3,733 fully vaccinated)
— 76.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 10.4% (957 fully vaccinated)
— 85.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (87 total deaths)
— 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,430 (4,319 total cases)
— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#46. Pleasants County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 9.1% (678 fully vaccinated)
— 76.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 17.2% (251 fully vaccinated)
— 75.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (12 total deaths)
— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,855 (959 total cases)
— 40.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#45. Wetzel County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 9.5% (1,431 fully vaccinated)
— 75.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 16.9% (590 fully vaccinated)
— 75.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (32 total deaths)
— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,253 (1,394 total cases)
— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#44. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 9.5% (2,895 fully vaccinated)
— 75.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 15.2% (1,066 fully vaccinated)
— 78.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (79 total deaths)
— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,595 (3,540 total cases)
— 26.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#43. Braxton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 11.6% (1,618 fully vaccinated)
— 69.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 22.1% (729 fully vaccinated)
— 68.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 36 (5 total deaths)
— 77.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,308 (1,020 total cases)
— 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#42. Calhoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 11.9% (847 fully vaccinated)
— 69.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 20.4% (371 fully vaccinated)
— 70.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 14 (1 total deaths)
— 91.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,570 (396 total cases)
— 39.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#41. Grant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 12.7% (1,472 fully vaccinated)
— 67.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 22.6% (656 fully vaccinated)
— 67.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (28 total deaths)
— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,385 (1,317 total cases)
— 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#40. Summers County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.0% (1,883 fully vaccinated)
— 61.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 22.7% (745 fully vaccinated)
— 67.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (22 total deaths)
— 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,880 (865 total cases)
— 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#39. Monongalia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.2% (16,056 fully vaccinated)
— 60.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 25.1% (3,502 fully vaccinated)
— 64.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (90 total deaths)
— 47.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,901 (9,400 total cases)
— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#38. Lincoln County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.6% (3,193 fully vaccinated)
— 59.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (1,158 fully vaccinated)
— 59.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (24 total deaths)
— 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,874 (1,607 total cases)
— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#37. Putnam County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.7% (8,848 fully vaccinated)
— 59.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 27.7% (2,955 fully vaccinated)
— 60.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (93 total deaths)
— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,453 (5,336 total cases)
— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#36. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.4% (4,686 fully vaccinated)
— 57.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (1,721 fully vaccinated)
— 58.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (61 total deaths)
— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,926 (2,265 total cases)
— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#35. Tyler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.6% (1,430 fully vaccinated)
— 57.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (626 fully vaccinated)
— 55.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (13 total deaths)
— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,718 (749 total cases)
— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#34. Ritchie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.1% (1,728 fully vaccinated)
— 53.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (833 fully vaccinated)
— 45.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (11 total deaths)
— 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,976 (762 total cases)
— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#33. Brooke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.3% (4,014 fully vaccinated)
— 52.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (1,673 fully vaccinated)
— 55.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (60 total deaths)
— 68.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,251 (2,249 total cases)
— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#32. Hancock County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.6% (5,373 fully vaccinated)
— 51.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (2,190 fully vaccinated)
— 54.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (89 total deaths)
— 90.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,875 (2,845 total cases)
— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#31. McDowell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.6% (3,446 fully vaccinated)
— 49.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (1,170 fully vaccinated)
— 58.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (26 total deaths)
— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,169 (1,616 total cases)
— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#30. Hampshire County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.6% (4,549 fully vaccinated)
— 49.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (1,880 fully vaccinated)
— 50.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (36 total deaths)
— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,319 (1,928 total cases)
— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#29. Cabell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.0% (18,376 fully vaccinated)
— 48.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (5,639 fully vaccinated)
— 54.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (178 total deaths)
— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,673 (8,894 total cases)
— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#28. Harrison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.3% (13,630 fully vaccinated)
— 47.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (5,041 fully vaccinated)
— 45.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (81 total deaths)
— 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,235 (6,211 total cases)
— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#27. Raleigh County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.4% (14,996 fully vaccinated)
— 47.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (5,545 fully vaccinated)
— 48.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (98 total deaths)
— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,682 (7,103 total cases)
— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#26. Mingo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.0% (4,908 fully vaccinated)
— 45.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (2,000 fully vaccinated)
— 38.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (43 total deaths)
— 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,843 (2,774 total cases)
— 29.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#25. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.4% (1,818 fully vaccinated)
— 44.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (701 fully vaccinated)
— 44.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (11 total deaths)
— 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,382 (543 total cases)
— 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#24. Hardy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.7% (2,984 fully vaccinated)
— 43.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (1,148 fully vaccinated)
— 46.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (24 total deaths)
— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,520 (1,587 total cases)
— 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#23. Mason County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.5% (5,972 fully vaccinated)
— 41.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (2,464 fully vaccinated)
— 38.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (37 total deaths)
— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,784 (2,064 total cases)
— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#22. Pocahontas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.6% (1,860 fully vaccinated)
— 41.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (897 fully vaccinated)
— 40.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (12 total deaths)
— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,282 (683 total cases)
— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#21. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.4% (3,233 fully vaccinated)
— 36.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (1,425 fully vaccinated)
— 39.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (17 total deaths)
— 21.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,235 (1,226 total cases)
— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#20. Fayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.3% (10,710 fully vaccinated)
— 34.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (3,943 fully vaccinated)
— 38.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (80 total deaths)
— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,395 (3,560 total cases)
— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#19. Randolph County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.5% (7,893 fully vaccinated)
— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (3,185 fully vaccinated)
— 28.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (15 total deaths)
— 67.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,977 (2,863 total cases)
— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#18. Berkeley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.8% (33,153 fully vaccinated)
— 28.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (10,431 fully vaccinated)
— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (132 total deaths)
— 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,795 (12,864 total cases)
— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#17. Tucker County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.8% (1,903 fully vaccinated)
— 28.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (784 fully vaccinated)
— 38.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (10 total deaths)
— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,998 (547 total cases)
— 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#16. Wayne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (11,045 fully vaccinated)
— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (4,438 fully vaccinated)
— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (44 total deaths)
— 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,078 (3,183 total cases)
— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#15. Webster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (2,269 fully vaccinated)
— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (1,058 fully vaccinated)
— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (8 total deaths)
— 38.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,741 (547 total cases)
— 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#14. Lewis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (4,485 fully vaccinated)
— 26.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (1,700 fully vaccinated)
— 27.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (22 total deaths)
— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,179 (1,301 total cases)
— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#13. Logan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (9,080 fully vaccinated)
— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (3,248 fully vaccinated)
— 31.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (96 total deaths)
— 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,322 (3,305 total cases)
— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#12. Nicholas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (6,972 fully vaccinated)
— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (2,949 fully vaccinated)
— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (22 total deaths)
— 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,789 (1,908 total cases)
— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#11. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (16,612 fully vaccinated)
— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (4,821 fully vaccinated)
— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (59 total deaths)
— 36.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,412 (4,807 total cases)
— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#10. Boone County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (6,359 fully vaccinated)
— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (2,400 fully vaccinated)
— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (36 total deaths)
— 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,160 (2,180 total cases)
— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#9. Kanawha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.8% (53,097 fully vaccinated)
— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (18,247 fully vaccinated)
— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (358 total deaths)
— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,706 (15,507 total cases)
— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#8. Preston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (10,086 fully vaccinated)
— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (3,616 fully vaccinated)
— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (46 total deaths)
— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,869 (2,965 total cases)
— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#7. Mineral County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (8,270 fully vaccinated)
— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (3,537 fully vaccinated)
— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (92 total deaths)
— 111.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,140 (2,993 total cases)
— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#6. Pendleton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (2,253 fully vaccinated)
— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (1,132 fully vaccinated)
— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (11 total deaths)
— 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,403 (725 total cases)
— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#5. Greenbrier County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (11,242 fully vaccinated)
— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (4,462 fully vaccinated)
— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (64 total deaths)
— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,375 (2,903 total cases)
— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#4. Wood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (27,194 fully vaccinated)
— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (10,966 fully vaccinated)
— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (176 total deaths)
— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,524 (7,954 total cases)
— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#3. Wyoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (6,943 fully vaccinated)
— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (2,803 fully vaccinated)
— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (41 total deaths)
— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,101 (2,060 total cases)
— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#2. Mercer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (20,391 fully vaccinated)
— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (7,883 fully vaccinated)
— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (128 total deaths)
— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,852 (5,201 total cases)
— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

#1. Gilmer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (2,944 fully vaccinated)
— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (739 fully vaccinated)
— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (7 total deaths)
— 45.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,351 (888 total cases)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,351 (888 total cases)
— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

