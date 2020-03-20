COVID-19 impacts funerals throughout the region

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- COVID-19 is affecting people’s ability to properly say goodbye to a departed loved one. Bill Seaver, president of Seaver Funeral Servicing Inc., says they are implementing different regulations at the funeral home.

Funerals will be restricted to mainly family members. Seaver said they have an option to have friends and other community members meet them after the funeral at the grave site.

“Unless something comes up with this where it’s extremely dangerous for people to be out and about, we’ll continue to do this. In our chapel, if we have larger families, we can space them around the chapel so they’re not on top of each other,” Seaver said.

Seaver said they are also working to get video services up to stream and archive funerals for people to watch from home.