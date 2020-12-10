CPD Chief Tyke Hunt thanks the Charlston community

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt is thanking everyone who showed support for CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson, her family, and the Charleston Police Department this past week after Johnson succumbed to her injuries after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Hunt says he is grateful for everyone who has commended his leadership while navigating the tragedy of losing his sister in blue, but says he cannot take credit for something larger than himself – teamwork.

“Charleston, you are the inspirational energy we needed to get back on our feet after this tremendous blow. We have rallied together, and we are ready to push forward to make the city we serve proud.” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt

Law enforcement officers from across the Mountain State and the nation came to Charleston Tuesday, Dec. 8 to bid their final farewells to Patrolman Johnson at her funeral service. Hunt says many Chiefs, Sheriffs, and Colonels throughout the country have reached out to him, sharing words of wisdom as they offer condolences and assistance. Following the funeral, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding police departments even offered to cover the Charleston Police Department Tuesday night in honor of Patrolman Johnson.

Chief Hunt’s full statement is below: