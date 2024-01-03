CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — FirstEnergy customers and other members of the public have a chance to comment on Mon Power and Potomac Edison’s proposed 15% residential rate increase in West Virginia.

West Virginia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) announced in a press release Wednesday that it has set aside three days for hearings about the companies’ proposed increase, with an evidentiary hearing starting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 at 201 Brooks St., Charleston.

Members of the public who wish to comment can do so via email on the PSC’s website by clicking this link or by mailing in written comments addressed to Karen Buckley, executive secretary, 201 Brooks St., Charleston, WV, 25323. The PSC asked commenters to be sure to reference Case No. 23-0460-E-42T in their comments.

If approved by the Commission, the average retail customer would see an increase of $18.07 in monthly rates, while the rate increase for all types of service being sought by the companies is 13%.

The progress of the case can be tracked on the PSC’s website using the case number 23-0460-E-42T.