CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union in West Virginia and Ashburn, VA voted on Thursday to ratify a new union contract with Frontier Communications after voting to go on strike two months ago.

According to a release from the CWA, members of the union voted overwhelmingly to ratify the four-year-long contract which is said to provide significant wage increases, preserve existing job security language, and maintain quality health and welfare benefits. The contract also ensures that Frontier will commit to creating additional jobs as well as a “long-term work at home agreement.”

Frontier workers represented by the CWA voted to strike on July 28 marking the second time since 2018 that they have done so. A tentative agreement for the new contract was reached on Aug. 26.

The CWA issued a statement regarding the contract’s ratification:

CWA members are proud to stand together today to ratify a union contract that is among the best in the telecommunications industry. Our members care deeply about providing quality service to the communities where they work and live. This contract ensures that we can continue delivering quality services to our communities and deliver new high-quality, union jobs to West Virginia and Ashburn, Va., to support working families. This contract is an investment in our members, our communities and the dignity of an honest day’s work. The Communications Workers of America

The ratified contract covers around 1,400 CWA-represented workers and will retroactively start on Aug. 6, 2023 until its expiration on Aug. 7, 2027.