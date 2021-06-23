Data breach confirmed at Workforce West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice confirmed a new data breach at Workforce West Virginia.

Constituents have told 13 News they have received letters stating their information could be at risk for identity theft. Workforce West Virginia says they have concluded their investigation into the “potential security incident.” They say it involved the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database, which is the MACC website.

According to Workforce WV, they learned on April 13, 2021, an “unauthorized individual” had accessed the job seekers database. The organization says they immediately took the system offline, took steps to make sure the network was secure and began an investigation. The investigation also included hiring a computer forensic firm to help determine what had happened and what information may have been accessed.

“Mitigating any potential risk for constituents continues to be our top priority,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “Constituents should follow the guidance provided in the letter they received from WorkForce if they have any questions.”

Officials say on May 14 they learned through the investigation some personal information stored within the job seekers database was “potentially accessible.” That information included constituents’ names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and Social Security Numbers.

Workforce West Virginia says files were not downloaded, extracted or manipulated and notification letters have been sent to individuals whose personal information was potentially accessed.

“WorkForce regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. To help prevent something like this from happening again, WorkForce has implemented additional technical safeguards,” the organization says.

Officials with Workforce WV say the letters sent to constituents included instructions for them to take if needed.

