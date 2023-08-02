CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians have among the lowest credit card debt per capita, so the record-high annual percentage rate (APR) for credit cards should be affecting them the least, right? Not necessarily.

On Wednesday, a new study said that the average APR hit 22.39% during the second quarter of 2023, which is the highest it has been in the past 20 years. According to a different WalletHub study from July, West Virginians have the least credit card debt per capita. The study said that the Mountain State has the second lowest median debt and the shortest payoff time in the country.

However, other recent studies point out that West Virginians are still struggling to pay off their debts, even more than most other states. Although West Virginians have the least debt, they also have among the lowest median income, according to WalletHub.

A Forbes study from April also said that West Virginians are among those struggling the most with credit card debt. According to data from 2022, West Virginians’ $2,540 in credit card debt is 5.42% of the average income. Cardholders in West Virginia also have a delinquency rate—percentage of credit card balances that are late by 90 days or more—of 8.35%.

A recent study by FCRA Fair Credit found that West Virginia also has among the lowest average credit score in the country at 700, which is 17 points below the national average, although it is still considered a “good” score.