CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia is one the states struggling the most to fill job vacancies according to a new WalletHub survey, contrary to a national trend of not having enough open jobs for unemployed persons to apply for.

A WalletHub survey published on April 19 shows which states have the highest rate of job openings in the last 12 months. West Virginia ranked third in the nation behind, Alaska (1) and Georgia (2), with a job opening rate of 7.5% in the last year.

The job openings rate is calculated by dividing the number of job openings by the sum of employment and job openings—that is, all filled and unfilled jobs—and multiplying that number by 100.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the civilian labor participation rate nationwide hit an all-time low in April of 2020, but three years later, job participation has still not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. Nationally, two of the fields with the most job openings after 2020 are healthcare and recreation according to the BLS, two of West Virginia’s largest industries.

Out of the state’s 10 largest private employers in March 2022, five were in the healthcare field: WVU Medicine, CAMC Health System, Mountain Health Network, Mon Health and Mylan Pharmaceuticals. West Virginia is also a hotbed for outdoor activities, and its tourism sector has seen consistent growth over the last two years according to Gov. Justice. The state has also previously been ranked as a top travel destination.

However, West Virginia’s high job vacancy rate is contrary to a national trend of not having enough jobs to go around. Data from BLS shows that for every job opening, there are only 0.6 unemployed persons or roughly two people for every available job.

