Date announced for Independent Party of WV convention

SUTTON, W.Va. – The Independent Party of West Virginia (IPWV) announced the schedule of events for its statewide convention on April 10, 2021.

At the convention, the party will consider proposed platform and bylaws revisions, elect new organizational officers, and discuss strategies for the 2022 and 2024 election cycles.

The convention will be held at the Days Inn & Suites Conference Center, Sutton, W.Va. on Saturday April 10. The convention opens at 8:45 a.m. with an impressive set of speakers and panel discussion scheduled. The business meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Scheduled speakers are:

Robert P. George – McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and Director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University

Michael P Donnelly – Homeschooling Legal Defense Association Senior Counsel and Director of Global Outreach

Jenna Ellis – Constitutional Law Attorney, Special Counsel for Thomas More Society, and host of “Just The Truth” TV and podcast

John H. Bryan – Civil Rights Attorney, Constitutional Activist, Blogger, and Youtuber.

Tickets may be purchased at a reduced price online at the party’s website, www.ipwv.org, or directly at the door for full price. Couples and family rates are available.

Saturday morning registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Vendor spaces are also available – see website for the application form.

All West Virginia voters are invited to attend, but please note that only those officially registered through the WVSOS as “Independent Party” will be granted convention voting privileges for party issues, officers, and candidates. The IPWV is not affiliated with any other political party and is dedicated to upholding the foundational principles of the Declaration of Independence, U.S., and State Constitutions.