PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several hospitals in north central West Virginia have joined Vandalia Health, which is made up of Mon Health and CAMC (Charleston Area Medical Center) Health.

Davis Health System (DHS) includes Davis Medical Center in Elkins, Broaddus Hospital in Philippi and Webster Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs, which were welcomed to Vandalia Health with a celebration on Monday.

Davis Health and Vandalia Health signed a letter of intent for the partnership back in June, but the systems combined to become the “second largest not-for-profit integrated health system in West Virginia” on Monday.

Davis Health and Vandalia Health partnership celebration in Philippi on Dec. 4 (WBOY image)

In an interview with 12 News, Vandalia Health President and CEO David Ramsey said that the events on Monday truly were a celebration of the partnership.

“We just want everybody to know that there’s been a change. We didn’t want it to be a surprise to anybody, and it’s, you know, it’s a time to celebrate,” said Ramsey. “We’ve been talking and working on this for about a year. So to actually be here and get to meet people and shake hands and see smiling faces, it’s exciting!”

In a press release, DHS President and CEO Vance Jackson said that the partnership will help improve medical care in rural communities.

“We are very pleased to bring our health systems together and bring better care to communities across the state. Rural, underserved communities will gain access to the best providers and medical care available as we leverage the strengths of this integrated health system,” Jackson said.

Celebrations were held on Monday each Davis Health System hospital.