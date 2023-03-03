WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Star musician Demi Lovato is throwing in her support to local MMA fighters and instructor Johnny Haught after they said they would offer to work security for a drag show that was canceled when the show received threats.

12 News affiliate 7News in Wheeling was the first to report the story that has gone viral when West Virginia MMA instructor Johnny Haught said he would offer himself and his team of MMA fighters to work security if the drag show got that canceled would reschedule.

Recently, Lovato shared her support for Haught and his team on Instagram.

Lovato shared an Instagram post that showed a picture of Haught that said “MMA fighters offer to protect drag brunch from right-wing protesters in the US.” Another caption was added to the post that said “What actual ‘alpha males’ look like.”

The storied caption shared by Lovato said “real kings support queens.”

7News reached out to the restaurant, Primanti Bros. for a comment and to find out what type of threats they may have received but Primanti Bros. has yet to respond.

The 7News article on Haught and his MMA fighters has been picked up by Complex, Pride.com among others.