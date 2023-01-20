CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $600,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice will be given to the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services to support nine program areas related to juvenile delinquency.

Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the $623,276 in funding on Friday. In addition to making justice system improvements, the monies will also “support state and local efforts to establish effective education, training, research, prevention and rehabilitation programs,” according to a release from Manchin.

The funding will especially support the nine following types of programs:

Community-based programs

Juvenile justice and delinquency prevention programs

Educational programs for at-risk youth

Programs for positive youth development

Programs designed to prevent and reduce hate crimes committed by juveniles

Projects designed to protect juvenile civil rights

Programs designed to provide mental health services for incarcerated juveniles

Programs that address the needs of girls in or at risk of entering the juvenile justice system

Programs to address the disproportionate number of youth members of minority groups who enter the juvenile justice system.

“Public safety is incredibly important,” Senator Capito said in the release. “That’s why it’s important that we do all we can to make sure people feel safe and support efforts that help prevent crime in the first place. This funding does just that by focusing on building that trust by helping young West Virginians stay away from crime and to help their communities.”