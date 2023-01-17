This loaded handgun was detected by a TSA officer at the Yeager Airport in October 2022. (TSA photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – While reviewing their 2022 year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has found that North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) has not detected any firearms since 2019, and Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW) since 2018.

Every year, airports across the nation detect unauthorized guns that try to make their way through the airport system. Usually, it’s on accident, but that doesn’t stop the TSA from catching them.

According to a release from the TSA, their officers were able to stop nine handguns from passing through West Virginia airports in 2022, the same as 2021.

The national number was 6,542 firearms detected across 262 airport checkpoints over the same year. This number is a significant increase from the 5,972 detected nationwide in 2021, but consistent with the continuous growth of firearms detected over the years. According to the release, “of the guns caught in 2022, approximately 88 percent were loaded.”

Firearms caught by TSA at airport checkpoints in West Virginia, 2015 to 2022:

West Virginia Airports 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Yeager Airport (CRW) 2 10 6 6 7 4 6 6 Tri-State Airport (HTS) 2 3 2 2 9 4 3 2 Raleigh County Memorial Airport (BKW) 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW) 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 4 14 8 10 18 8 9 9

Firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints, 2015 to 2022:

Year Nationwide 2022 6,542 2021 5,972 2020 3,257 2019 4,432 2018 4,239 2017 3,957 2016 3,391 2015 2,653

Only travelers with proper firearm permits who follow the correct guidelines can travel legally with their firearms, though firearm laws can vary by state and locality.

If you are unsure, the TSA advises you to contact your airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies. Details on how to properly travel with a firearm can be found here.

Those found in violation of these laws and guidelines can be subjected to federal civil penalties of up to $15,000 and will have their Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked.