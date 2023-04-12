CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Wednesday that it will soon be accepting applications for its Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

This federally-funded program is designed to help eligible, low-income West Virginia residents pay their home heating bills. Eligibility for the program is dependent on income, household size, and whether or not the household is responsible for paying its own heating bill. To qualify, applicants must have an annual income at or below 60% of the state’s median income, according to a press release.

The monthly income limits per household size are as follows:

(Photo Credit: West Virginia DHHR)

Applications for the program are set to open Monday, April 24, and will close on Friday, April 28 at the end of the business day. Applications may be received at local DHHR offices, community action agencies or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. Residents may also apply online by clicking here.