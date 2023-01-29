CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance has been appointed.

According to a release from the DHHR, Janie Cole, who has been the Interim Commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance since August 2021, has now been appointed to the official role.

Janie Cole, Commissioner of the DHHR Bureau for Family Assistance

“Janie brings experience and compassion to her leadership role,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim Cabinet Secretary of the DHHR. “She has an incredible vision for helping West Virginia’s children, families, and adults improve their quality of life.”

Cole has also served as the Deputy Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families and holds degrees in Child Development and Family Studies from West Virginia University.

“I am deeply honored to continue serving West Virginians,” said Commissioner Cole. “We have a wonderful team at the Bureau for Family Assistance, and we will continue our efforts to help our fellow residents achieve their full potential.”