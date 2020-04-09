DHHR confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday evening report; statewide total now at 485

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Thursday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in West Virginia since its report on Wednesday evening. The statewide positive case count is now 485, according to the DHHR’s release.

The release stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 12,934 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 485 testing positive, 12,449 testing negative and four positive cases resulting in deaths.*

Listed below are the confirmed cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (14), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (74), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), **Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

*Note – During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, officials with Sundale Nursing Home in Monongalia County confirmed the death of its second resident due to coronavirus. This death, which would presumably be the 5th in the state, was not counted for in the DHHR’s latest report. Sundale officials again confirmed on Thursday morning that the second resident had died as a result of the coronavirus.

**As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. **Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.