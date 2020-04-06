DHHR confirms 21 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va., bringing statewide total to nearly 350

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the statewide total to nearly 350 cases.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of Monday, April 6 at 10 a.m., 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 345 tests returning positive, 9,595 returning negative and three positive cases resulting in death.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest release.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).

NOTE: Shortly before receiving this release from the DHHR, 12 News was notified by Taylor County Health Department officials of a total of 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus within the county. These cases were not accounted for in the confirmed cases per county total, or the statewide total provided by the DHHR. This would suggest that the statewide total is 348 confirmed cases.