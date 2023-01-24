CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) Tuesday warned West Virginians that a text scam is targeting people who use EBT cards.

The DHHR said in an announcement that ebtEDGE, West Virginia’s only approved EBT app, will never call or text you to ask for your personal information, card number or PIN.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are reports that EBT cardholders in Virginia have received texts claiming their EBT card is blocked so they must enter the 16-digit card number and the PIN to remove the block. Shortly after, they find their funds drained.

DHHR said not to share personal information with anyone and also suggested that those who use an EBT card protect themselves by changing their PIN monthly.

Those with questions about their EBT cards can contact the EBT Office at 304-558-4126.