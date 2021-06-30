Did you win the WV Vaccine lottery? Winners revealed

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A Tunnelton couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies found them living in a car with five children, with Suboxone, but no food or drinks, no clean diapers and no proper shoes for the kids.

Early on the morning of June 29, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff's Department received a message that a female was parked at Mt. Israel Church in Tunnelton and "that she appeared to be slumped over the wheel," according to a criminal complaint.