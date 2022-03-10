CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gas prices record have been falling across the country for the past week. The national price average for regular gas is at a record high at $4.32 per gallon and still increasing in the U.S. As of March 10, diesel fuel in West Virginia has reached $5.02, the highest average ever in West Virginia history, according to AAA.

From Wednesday to Thursday, West Virginia saw over a 14 cent increase in the average price of diesel fuel per gallon.

Although West Virginia’s averages remain slightly below the national average, diesel prices in West Virginia barely miss the national mark. On March 10, West Virginia’s average price for regular gas was 20 cents cheaper than the national average, $4.11 in West Virginia and $4.31 nationally. This makes sense because West Virginia’s cost of living is much lower than

Diesel fuel, on the other hand, costs almost the same in West Virginia as nationally. On Thursday, diesel in West Virginia was $5.02 and nationally was $5.05. On Wednesday, the prices were less than a cent difference.

Some places in West Virginia, such as the Beckley area, are paying up to $5.19 per gallon.

The record state average for regular fuel could fall within the next several days as well. Thursday’s average was $4.118, less than four cents off the record of $4.156.