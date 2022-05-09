CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia, and the whole U.S., are seeing another spike in gas prices, but truck drivers in West Virginia might be suffering the most.

According to data from AAA, as of Monday, the average price of a gallon of diesel fuel in West Virginia is the highest it has ever been in state history at 5.56. Additionally, West Virginia diesel consumers are paying even more than the national average price of $5.54.

In some counties in the eastern panhandle, West Virginians are paying as much as $5.80 per gallon.

A gallon of diesel has increased in price by over 37 cents in the past week. West Virginians are now paying over 55% more for diesel than they did a year ago.

Regular gas is also approaching the highest price ever in West Virginia history and currently costs an average of $4.14 per gallon across the state.