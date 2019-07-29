Disability Fraud Unit saves state $18.5 million

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s disability fraud partnership generated $2.24 million in projected savings from April – June, bringing the total amount to $18.5 million for the state and federal governments since the beginning of the program.

The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit (CDI), which is a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims including beneficiaries, claimants and any third party who facilitates fraud.

“This unit continues to achieve great things for our state,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must work in every way to root out fraud, waste and abuse. Doing so in this context preserves Social Security disability for those who need it most.”

The unit’s findings help disability examiners make informed decisions and ensure payment accuracy, while also equipping state and federal prosecutors with the facts needed to secure a conviction, which generates savings for taxpayers.

CDI Units help resolve questions of potential fraud before benefits are ever paid. The Attorney General’s Office joined the program in December 2015, making it the first unit of its kind for West Virginia.

Nationally, the CDI program is one of the most successful anti-fraud initiatives within federal disability programs. It operates 43 units covering 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Those who have any information on suspected disability fraud should report to the Social Security Fraud Hotline here or calling (800) 269-0271.