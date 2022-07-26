CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday morning that a workaround was developed to allow DMV to resume additional services after an outage has limited the offerings for the past week.

The DMV first announced a mainframe outage on July 19 which affected services statewide. Some services including vehicle registration renewal and driver’s license renewal, were restored on July 21 through online and kiosk servies. Now, thanks to the workaround, the offices will also be able to process Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), driver’s licenses, instruction permits and driver’s license reinstatement transactions, according to DMV.

“We are grateful to the Office of Technology for continuing to work around the clock to find ways for us to resume services and process licensing transactions for our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “This has been a difficult week, and we apologize to the citizens of West Virginia for any inconvenience.”

According to the DMV’s update, DMV will continue to utilize workarounds for many of the vehicle services transactions and will work closely with the Office of Technology until all services are restored.

For the latest updates on DMV services and outages, visit the DMV alerts page.