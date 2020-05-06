DNR launches citizen science project in effort to understand declining firefly populations in West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that it has launched a citizen science project to track lightning bug sightings in West Virginia, in an effort to understand the declining firefly populations in the state.

A release from the DNR stated that West Virginia’s 40 species of fireflies have declined in number due to habitat loss, pesticide use and other environmental cases such as light pollution. Officials said that as temperatures warm up and these insects become more active, members of the public can report sightings on the DNR’s website.

“This is a chance for parents to take their family out to catch fireflies in a glass jar or watch these incredible insects light up the neighborhood at night,” said state zoologist Mack Frantz. “Many people have fond memories of chasing lightning bugs when they were a kid and we want to make sure these insects thrive so future generations can enjoy this magical experience.”

The release stated that DNR biologists are hoping to better understand the scope of the decline in West Virginia by using data collected during the public survey. Guidelines, a printable reporting form and information about firefly events, workshops and volunteer opportunities are all available at wvdnr.gov/fireflies, the release stated. Sightings can also be reported through the app Survey123.

Officials said that survey participants are also encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #LightUpWV.

Those who wish to learn more about the project or want to be added to a survey mailing list can contact Frantz at mack.frantz@wv.gov or 304-637-0245.