Do it for Babydog Round 2: Gov. Justice presents luxury sports car, pontoon boat

Do It for Babydog round 2 BMW and pontoon winners

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice gave two vaccinated West Virginians the thrill of a lifetime on Thursday when he and Babydog surprised them outside of Joan C. Edwards Stadium – home field of Marshall University’s football team – and presented them with a pair of major prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Do It for Babydog BMW winner, Beth Eaves

Beth Eaves of Branchland in Lincoln County was given the keys to a 2021 BMW M240i coupe.

Do It for Babydog pontoon boat winner, Matthew Hill

Matthew Hill of Huntington – who works as a parole officer with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – was presented the keys to a Bennington pontoon boat, complete with a 50hp Yamaha High Thrust outboard motor and an accompanying trailer.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced next Thursday, Sept. 9.

Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Thursday through Oct. 7.