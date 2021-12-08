‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ weekly winners

Winners of the ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ from Dec. 8 (Gov. office image)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 127 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes.

Maddalynn Paris of Weirton has won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund. All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

This week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check will be announced later this week. Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate.

Today marks the third of four weeks of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.

Next week is the final week of Do It For Babydog: Round 3. For the final week, one student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund and one school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Gov. Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a Doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Do it for Babydog: Round 3 prize winners for Dec. 8:

$50,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize

TO BE ANNOUNCED

$10,000 Educational Savings Fund

Riley Young, Philippi

Micah Smith, Upperglade

Hunter Crouse, Scott Depot

Hope Thomas, Beckley

Logan LaMora, Beverly

Audrey Tennant, Maidsville

Lea Barker, Fairmont

Nathan Fint, Millwood

Eli Smith, Mill Creek

Graydon Mullins, Charleston

Bellamy Steele, Fairmont

William Chilton, Charleston

Trevor Maley, Waverly

Dolvrielle Brumage, Worthington

Addi Parsons, Clear Fork

Draven Ross, Lorado

Rachel Coffield, Charleston

Noah Campbell, Hurricane

Sydney Cooper, Elkins

Scott Nichols, Hurricane

Makayla Daniels, Charleston

Sarah Clarke, Charleston

Noah Scarbrough, Belva

Sophie Evans, Logan

Gravie Casto, Clendenin

Babydog Justice, who has become the mascot for West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, sits on the West Virginia Governor’s seal. (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License

Colton Pepper, Ripley

Meya Kotsko, Fairmont

Brodee Loveless, Saint Albans

Wyatt Kozel, Morgantown

Delilah Joyann Yanda, Weirton

Hunter Haddox, Williamstown

Logan Sigley, Newburg

Ryker Humphreys, Mason

Madison Clem, Wellsburg

Kinslee Watkins, Morgantown

Lily Larnerd, Fairmont

Maddox Carpenter, Morgantown

Benjamin Williams, Dixie

Benjamin Smith, Charleston

Rebecca Lewis, South Charleston

Addison Mcdonald, Charles Town

Macie Smith, Weston

Emma Mccomas, Ona

Peyton Beckner, Morgantown

Ruby Stutler, Winfield

Addison Hicks, Parsons

Heston Boyce, Morgantown

Isabella Cooper, Weirton

Brianna Lipscomb, Belle

Shaden Starkey, French Creek

Reagan Atha, Bridgeport

Marco Eates, South Charleston

Brenden Weimer, Weirton

Rachesl Jeffries, Fayetteville

Allison Wimmer, Kenna

Molly Flick, Hurricane

Marie Suteau, Caldwell

Ellison Thomas, Hurricane

Gavin Pulice, Fairmont

Lukas Timothy Franklin Hughes, Belington

Kohlton St Clair, Blacksville

Jackson Reed, Charleston

Isabella Derby, Morgantown

Grant Castle, Flemington

Kristen Meadows, Hurricane

Cade Price, Madison

Paul Winter, Parkersburg

Kaylee Cross, Grafton

Delilah Sargent, Gallipolis Ferry

Alexander Mccoy, South Charleston

Haylee Francis, Hurricane

Madison Workman, Ripley

Gage Canter, Kenna

Cameron Shore, Mineral Wells

Ainsley Jackson, Milton

Hudson Weidman, Hurricane

Jacob Wilson, Dunbar

Luke Garofoli, Morgantown

Noah Shortridge, Lewisburg

Mckenzie Bond, Charleston

Alivianna Hudgins, Beckley

Bethany Berry, Weirton

Matthew Garten, Lewisburg

Charlotte Aguilar, Bridgeport

Daniel Murray, Morgantown

Jack Sturm, Shepherdstown

Lane Kendzerski, Wheeling

Lillian Estep, Elkview

Emilee Halsey, Cyclone

Julia Biola, Elkins

Nathan Thomas, Letart

Abigail Stewart, Flemington

Carter Peck, Falling Waters

Kevin Cook, Wharton

Daniele Keaton, Dunbar

Isaac Murray, Morgantown

Siera Kinser, Clarksburg

Kiki Bagut, White Sulphur Spring

Auric Booker, Chesapeake

John Kurth, Morgantown

Nathaniel Perry, Harpers Ferry

Liam West, Morgantown

Chase Pepper, Ripley

Keeley Gregorich, Alum Creek

Benjamin Hickman, Bridgeport

Kensley Young, Princeton

Ellis Riffle, Morgantown

Jacob Lockhart, Culloden

Joseph Davis, East Lynn

Russell Corley, Elkins

Ava Marshall, Morgantown

Chase Fink, South Charleston

Owen Jarrett, Nitro

Elise Moorehead, Carolina

Gracie Miller, Belington

Emarie Richards, Rivesville

Mahindra Lattea, Weston

Alexandria Springston, Mount Nebo

Branden Hause, Morgantown

Jameson Baldwin, Nitro

Cole Kendzerski, Wheeling

Addison Chapman, Cool Ridge

Ada Estep, Lewisburg

Emilee Kent, Madison

Godric Gillum, Buckhannon

