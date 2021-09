‘Do it for Babydog’ week 4 winners announced

2 WV students who received full ride scholarships in week 4 of ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 vaccine sweepstakes (Gov. Office image)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It’s Thursday, which means that Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of week 4 of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

The winners of prizes for week 4 of 6 will be updated throughout the day.

“Do It for Babydog” Round 2, week 4 winners:

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Benjamin Currence, Buckhannon

Samuel Smith, Charleston

Danielle Stephenson, Charles Town

Maggie Hill, Charleston

Chazz Grady, St. Albans

Gov. Justice presents a full-ride scholarship to Maggie Hill of John Adams Middle School (Gov. Office image)

Gov. Justice presents a full ride scholarship to Chazz Grady of Poca High School (Gov. Office image)

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Mathew Furbee, Fairmont

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Patrick Dye, Big Bend

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Natalie Morgan, New Haven

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Jodi Campbell, Belle

Carli Withrow, Scott Depot

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Kim Athey, Kearneysville

Genia Byus, Point Pleasant

Larry Hylton, Fairmont

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Aaron Ferrari, Clendenin

Robin Skeens, West Hamlin

Robert Springer, Moundsville

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Harold Arbaugh, Ansted

Kimberly Davidson, Bridgeport

Bernard Farrell, Newburg

Rose Preston, Secondcreek

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]