‘Do it for Babydog’ West Virginia vaccine lottery: How to watch the first drawing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia’s governor, Jim Justice is set to declare the first lucky winners of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery on Sunday, June 20, which also happens to be both Father’s Day and West Virginia Day.

Justice will announce the winners of the $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns at 1:00 p.m. from the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in Charleston during the state’s 158th birthday celebration.

Before the main celebration gets underway, there will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Kanawha Boulevard in front of the West Virginia State Capitol Building between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Attendees won’t need an appointment, but they’ll need to bring a valid state-issued form of identification and a recent utility bill with a West Virginia address. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The event will also include food trucks and other vendors, and a West Virginia-themed airstream designed by the State Department of Tourism will be on display.

The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the Lincoln Plaza side of the Capitol Building. It will be during this time that the governor will announce the conclusion of the state-wide mask mandate and then go on to announce the prize winners. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the governor’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, and it will also be streamed right here on wowktv.com.

And yes, Babydog herself will be on-site to meet West Virginians in attendance.

If you missed Wednesday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still six more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.