DO IT FOR BABYDOG: WV Gov. Justice announces winners in 4th round of vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 4th prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Liam Cox of Weston and Christopher Ellis of Bruno were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

Additional prizes announced include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 14, 2021

College Scholarship Winners:

Liam Cox, Weston

Christopher Ellis, Bruno

Lifetime Hunting License Winners:

John Carder, Peterstown

Catherine Leech, Wellsburg

Danny Miller, Spencer

Candace Nance, Milton

Nicole Newbraugh, Independence

Lifetime Fishing License Winners:

Mary Hull, Buckhannon

Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland

Christopher McDougal, Charleston

Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale

Bryan White, Petersburg

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners:

James Ferrell, St. Albans

Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown

Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg

Randy McDowell, Cameron

Christopher Parker, Monongah

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners:

Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown

Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells

Breanna Mace, Charleston

Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon

Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners:

Leah Bowes, Nitro

Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville

Dennis Coe, Cameron

Michelle Coen, Rivesville

Frank Coleman, Scarbro

Connie Cox, Tunnelton

Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg

Andrew Dolog, Rivesville

Franklin Flowers, Red House

James Given, Richwood

James Gray, Elkview

Allen Howerton, Princeton

Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston

James Keys, Bridgeport

David Matthew, Elkins

Ariel Meade, Huntington

Barbara Phillips, Princeton

Robert Phillips, Elkins

Jared Rouchard, Charles Town

Jason Stanley, Morgantown

Diana Stark, Bridgeport

Kirk Vance, Clarksburg

Robert Watson, Belington

Chloe Williams, Martinsburg

Asia Wyckoff, Welch