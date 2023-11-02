CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There is a connection between West Virginia and Belgium. Do you know what it is?

According to a study by SmartAsset, West Virginia and Belgium’s cost of living is most similar. The study says Belgium is similar to states with more affordable cost of living.

The basic cost for a person with no children in Belgium is $2,292. In West Virginia, the basic cost is $2,313, according to SmartAsset.

Other states similar to Belgium include Iowa, Kansas, Alabama, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky.

So if you wanted to go to Europe as a West Virginian, you could expect your money in Belgium to go about as far as your used to. On the other hand, in places like Denmark, you can expect your money to not go nearly as far.

Here are all the other states and their European country counterpart: