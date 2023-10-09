CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A documentary highlighting one West Virginia town and its struggles with cancer-causing chemicals is screening at the West Virginia Culture Center Friday evening.

“Impossible Town” is about the town of Minden in Fayette County. Cancer-causing chemicals have plagued residents of the town for decades.

The film, directed by Meg Griffiths and David Faris, follows Dr. Ayne Amjad as she tries to relocate the town and bring closure to her father’s work after his death while being West Virginia’s state health officer.

Dr. Amjad stepped down as the state health officer in September 2022 and has since been named the state’s director of correctional health care for the West Virginia Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation.

The film has made its way to screens in Pennsylvania and other parts of West Virginia but is now having a screening in the capital city at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The screening series has been made possible with support from Anonymous was a Woman in partnership with the New York Foundation for the Arts, Real WV and Universe Creative.