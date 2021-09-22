Does your E-Z Pass need to be renewed before 2022?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia Parkways Authority said more than 180,000 people took advantage of the unlimited three-year deal in 2019. But starting in 2022, there will be some changes.

The $25 annual E-Z Pass deal from 2019 will need to be renewed before January 1, 2022.

The majority of people will not have to physically do anything to renew this if they are enrolled in the automatic billing system.

“We’re encouraging our patrons that participated in our early-enrollment program that if they have a valid credit card on file and they have auto-renewal within their account, they will not have to contact us and it will automatically renew,” said Jeff Miller, the Executive Director for the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

But if you have an expired credit or debit card on file from the past three years…you will need to update and renew your pass. Authorities say they have already contacted 15 thousand annual customers to do so

“That program will convert automatically into a West Virginia annual single fee discount program E-Z Pass program. However the price is going to 26 dollars and 25 cents, so a slight increase,” said Miller.

Tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike will also increase from 4 dollars to 4 dollars and 25 cents starting January first.

Authorities said the annual pass is helpful if you travel the West Virginia turnpike often because it pays for itself in just two trips.

You do not need to be a West Virginia resident to participate.