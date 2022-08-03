CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Dolly Parton is coming to Charleston, West Virginia, in August to celebrate the success of her library program that provides books to Mountain State children.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a partnership program through Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE). Once a month, the program provides a high-quality, age-appropriate book to enrolled children from birth to 5 years old — at no cost.

“Early childhood literacy is the foundation of academic achievement and success,” the WVDE said in a press release. “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the pre-eminent early childhood book-gifting program and is built on decades of research demonstrating that having books in the home supports a love of reading and literacy skills.”

Over 3 million books have been given to West Virginia children since 2007. Last year, the WVDE announced the Imagination Library was active in all 55 Mountain State counties. Parton promised to visit West Virginia once all counties were onboard, making it one of 11 states in the U.S. with the distinction.

Parton’s Charleston visit on Aug. 9 will not be open to the public, but the event will be viewable through West Virginia Public Broadcasting television channels and social media streams starting at 5:30 p.m. Parton will sing two songs and participate in a fireside chat.

“An evening with Dolly: Celebrating Imagination Library in West Virginia,” will be at the Clay Center for Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about Parton’s Imagination Library or to enroll a child, visit the June Harless Center website or the WVDE website.