CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia.

Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states, so a lot of the work is performed outside of the state, in places like Virginia and Ohio. But as part of the acquisition, Hope Gas is hoping to bring those jobs back to West Virginia.

Hearthstone Utilities Inc. CEO and president Morgan O’Brien said he believes that within this first year, the company will bring around 100 jobs to residents in West Virginia.

“You know, Hope Gas is an important part of the community, right? It’s been here 123 years. People here depend on the employees that work here to keep them warm in the wintertime, and we want to make sure everyone knows, one, that that’s not going to change, and two, we hope to make it better. We hope to bring more opportunity here for folks.”

WVU Medicine also announced on Wednesday that Hope Gas will be its first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, which was formerly the Mylan pharmaceuticals plant, so O’Brien and the company will be setting up their new home in Morgantown. Hope Gas will open its corporate headquarters in 35,000 square feet of the Innovation Corporation’s 55,000 square foot office building, according to WVU Medicine.

The changes in name and office will not cause any changes to customers’ bills or the ways that the bills can be paid.

Over time, Hope Gas will be opening up its own call center here in West Virginia. When people are to call the company, they will be speaking to a neighbor who actually lives in the state.

O’Brien mentioned that the team at the soon-to-be Hope Gas will be adding positions on its team for people in the information technology (IT), human resources (HR), engineering and financial areas.

O’Brien told 12 News that some possible future plans for the company include partnering with the governor’s office on economic development. He said they also want to be “good citizens” and able to help families who are struggling and maybe cannot pay their bills.