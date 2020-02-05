Dr. Paine announces retirement as West Virginia Superintendent of Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr Steven Paine announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring from his position later this year to care for a family member who is experiencing significant health issues and to spend more time with his grandchild. Dr. Paine will retire from his position effective June 30, 2020, or before if the State Board finds a suitable replacement prior to June 30, according to a release from the State Superintendent’s Office.

Dr. Steven L. Paine

“After months of consideration and heartfelt discussion with my family, I have decided to retire my position as the State Superintendent of West Virginia.” Paine said, “It has been an honor and my privilege to serve this state, the Governor, and the students of West Virginia. Unfortunately, a member of my family is facing a health crisis and I want to be fully present for my family. I have grown children, one grandchild who I adore, and hopes for more grandchildren in the future. It is time for me to dedicate myself to spending time with my family.”

The release stated Dr. Paine joined the West Virginia Department of Education in 2003 as deputy state superintendent of schools after serving as the superintendent of Morgan County Schools. Paine is West Virginia’s 31st Superintendent of Schools. The release stated he returned to that position in March 2017, after previously serving in the same capacity from 2005-2011. Under his leadership, West Virginia has been nationally recognized for its early childhood programs, child nutrition efforts, graduation rates and career technical education programs, according to the release.

The Superintendent’s Office said Dr. Paine’s vision for developing the next generation of educational leaders and preparing students for the workforce have included key priorities to increase student achievement and utilize data to inform school improvement.

“It is with regret that I accept Dr. Paine’s resignation,” said State Board of Education President Dave Perry. “Dr. Paine has provided impeccable leadership to the state’s education system and his leadership will be deeply missed. Under his direction, the department has implemented an aggressive plan to improve mathematics achievement, enhance curriculum, establish an accountability system, create a system to develop principal leadership and taken bold steps to address the social emotional needs of students.”

The release stated that the State Board of Education will move expeditiously to find a new superintendent to continue the vision of the West Virginia Board of Education and West Virginia Department of Education jointly to provide an effective and quality system for learning that supports and empowers West Virginia students. The release also stated that Dr. Paine plans to work during his final days in his position to carry out his core mission to establish policies and procedures to assure implementation of West Virginia’s public education goals and to ensure the supervision, oversight and monitoring of a thorough, efficient and effective system of free public schools.