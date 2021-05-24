Drivers expected to pay highest gas prices since 2014 this Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — AAA officials said an estimated 37 million Americans traveling this Memorial Day weekend will have to pay the highest gas prices since 2014.

While the national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend.

Over the past weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. While barely cheaper on the week, the average is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year.

According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, the average price of gas across Northern West Virginia is at $2.98 per gallon for this week

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.98

Average price during the week of May 17, 2021, $2.97

Average price during the week of May 26, 2020, $1.93

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.05 Bridgeport

$3.02 Clarksburg

$2.97 Huntington

$2.99 Martinsburg

$2.97 Morgantown

$2.95 Parkersburg

$2.87 Weirton

$2.97 Wheeling

Drivers can find current gas prices for West Virginia on gasprices.aaa.com.