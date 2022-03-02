CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Center for Disease Control predicts 1,515 deaths from overdose between July 2020 and July 2021 according to preliminary data in the National Vital Statistics System.

Since the pandemic, West Virginia has seen an increase in fatal drug overdoses, but, as recently pointed out by the WVDHHR, a noticeable drop in overdose deaths between April and September of 2021 could show the start of a decline.

The following numbers tell the number of predicted overdose deaths in West Virginia from July to July of the following year based on CDC data:

879 overdoses in 2018-19

1,197 overdoses in 2019-20

1,515 overdoses in 2020-21

In the 2020-21 data, the CDC reports that West Virginia saw an increase in predicted overdoses by 15.9 percent, but as seen on the graph below, after a drastic increase starting at the beginning of 2020, the graph shows a peak and then decline taking place from April to September in 2021.

“As in many other states, West Virginia experienced an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were isolated and unable to connect with others,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, ODCP Director.

West Virginia overdose deaths by months based on CDC data (CDC image)

Some counties that normally show a high number of overdoses, such as Cabell and Kanawha, saw a decline in overdose deaths after the peak during that six-month period, and other counties, such as Wayne, Logan and McDowell counties saw a drastic drop in overdoses during that time. A peak point followed by a decline in overdose deaths can be seen especially in these three counties that coincide with peak and drop for all of West Virginia.

(WBOY image)

According to the WVDHHR, in 2021, a number of measures were implemented to address the overdose epidemic. DHHR distributed record numbers of naloxone to high-risk individuals, continued the expansion of treatment and recovery services, licensed new syringe service programs, built a network of ODCP Regional Coordinators in the hardest-hit counties, launched new stigma campaigns and continued to move the treatment system towards quality outcomes.

“While no overdoses are acceptable, we are encouraged by this data and will continue our efforts to end West Virginia’s substance use epidemic,” added Dr. Christiansen.

Despite the drop after April 2021 and preventative measures, most counties still saw an overall increase in deaths in the 2021 data, which hopefully will turn around in 2022.

The counties with the most overdoses were:

Kanawha

Mercer

Raleigh

Cabell

Logan

Berkeley

Each of these counties had at least 70 overdose deaths between July 2020 and July 2021. The number of overdose deaths in each county is represented on the following map. The color of each county is based on the total number of overdose deaths and does not take into account the population of the county.

(WBOY image)

In north central West Virginia, most of the counties are represented by a pale blue, meaning that there were too few deaths from overdoses to even show data on the CDC’s website.

The outliers are Harrison County which saw 38 deaths; Taylor which saw 11 deaths; Monongalia which saw 43 deaths; and Marion which saw 34 deaths.

To see the data specifically for you county, click here.