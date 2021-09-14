Dunkin’ Restaurants to fight food insecurity with Every Cup Counts promotion

FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows the Dunkin’ Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Dunkin’ Donuts violated state law by not notifying almost 20,000 customers, including more than 2,000 in New York, about cyberattacks on their accounts in 2015 and inadequately warning more than 300,000 customers in 2018 about another […]

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — In observation of Hunger Action Month Dunkin’ restaurants in western Pennsylvania, southeast Ohio and participating West Virginia areas will be helping their communities’ food insecurity through their Every Cup Counts promotion.

On Sept. 16, participating locations will donate $1.00 of every espresso drink ordered to that areas’ food bank. This includes the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Greater Washington Community Food Bank, Westmoreland County Food Bank, Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Mountaineer Food Bank.

“Dunkin’ stores are a part of the fabric of the community in which we operate and it was important for us to be able to give back to those who are struggling to keep food on their tables,” said Anthony Braun, COO and CFO of Heartland Restaurant Group, a western Pennsylvania Dunkin’ franchisee, “We know our community will come out to support our neighbors in need and look forward to giving back to the organizations that keep our community running during the good times and the hard times.”